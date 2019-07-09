Camp Verde brings Cornfest back after one-year absence
CAMP VERDE -- After a one-year hiatus, Camp Verde’s Cornfest is back.
One of the town’s signature events, Cornfest is back for its 27th year.
It's happening Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Take part in the one-day event and grab some fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn, as well as lots of other good eats, a cornucopia of vendors, and plenty of entertainment with four live bands and a bevy of children friendly fun.
In years past, Cornfest has been held on Camp Verde’s downtown soccer field. This year, the Town of Camp Verde will hold Cornfest in the Community Center Gym and outside on Hollamon Street, which will be shut down for the event.
Cornfest is designed to celebrate Camp Verde’s agricultural heritage. Pick up an ear of freshly roasted Hauser and Hauser corn, on Hollamon Street. And visit the rest of Cornfest’s food vendors along Hollamon.
Or visit the Farmers’ Market in the Redinger Ramada between Fort Verde and the gym to purchase fresh Hauser and Hauser corn, or purchase other locally grown fruits and vegetables.
Still plenty of space for prospective vendors to
There is still space available for vendors at Cornfest, says Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall.
“I think most attendees would rather support a local non-profit when possible,” Marshall says.
Booths for non-profits are only $50 per space to help encourage their participation. Visit visitcampverde.org/events for more information.
