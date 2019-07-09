OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 09
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Camp Verde brings Cornfest back after one-year absence

File photo

File photo

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 12:46 p.m.

CAMP VERDE -- After a one-year hiatus, Camp Verde’s Cornfest is back.

One of the town’s signature events, Cornfest is back for its 27th year.

It's happening Saturday, July 20, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Take part in the one-day event and grab some fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn, as well as lots of other good eats, a cornucopia of vendors, and plenty of entertainment with four live bands and a bevy of children friendly fun.

In years past, Cornfest has been held on Camp Verde’s downtown soccer field. This year, the Town of Camp Verde will hold Cornfest in the Community Center Gym and outside on Hollamon Street, which will be shut down for the event.

Cornfest is designed to celebrate Camp Verde’s agricultural heritage. Pick up an ear of freshly roasted Hauser and Hauser corn, on Hollamon Street. And visit the rest of Cornfest’s food vendors along Hollamon.

Or visit the Farmers’ Market in the Redinger Ramada between Fort Verde and the gym to purchase fresh Hauser and Hauser corn, or purchase other locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Still plenty of space for prospective vendors to

There is still space available for vendors at Cornfest, says Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall.

“I think most attendees would rather support a local non-profit when possible,” Marshall says.

Booths for non-profits are only $50 per space to help encourage their participation. Visit visitcampverde.org/events for more information.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Camp Verde to hold Cornfest on July 20
Camp Verde to hold Cornfest on July 20
Cornfest: Camp Verde celebrates 26 years with music, games, food, fun
<i>Oh, How Corny!</i><br>Cornfest returns with great food, fun
CV briefs: Spots still available on Camp Verde bus to July D’backs game

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
13
Water Movement
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News