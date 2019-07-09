OFFERS
Tue, July 09
Camp Verde looks to next phase of sports complex
Phase 1A includes main required infrastructure

“Our priority is and has been the four playing fields and the support needed for them,” Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall said about the Camp Verde Sports Complex. VVN/Bill Helm

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 1:10 p.m.

CAMP VERDE – Building a sports complex isn’t just ball fields, places to sit, and places to park.

Phase 1A of the Camp Verde Sports Complex included grading, stormwater, drainage and infrastructure work for the entire complex.

According to Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall, the phase’s “most obvious work” was the grading, which brought the site into “basic alignment for elevation and contours for the finished amenities.”

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will consider how to move forward with Phase 1B. According to Marshall, the timeline of what gets done “will be driven by cost and available funding.”

Wednesday’s work session, Marshall said, is a formal opportunity for council and staff to consider options moving forward.

“At this point, firm answers about what will be completed in this funding cycle are just not available yet,” Marshall said. “Our priority is and has been the four playing fields and the support needed for them.”

Phase 1B bid items will include two soccer/football fields and two lighted baseball/softball fields, as well as lighted parking lots, an open turf area, ramadas, eight pickleball courts, two tennis courts, plazas, sidewalks, an entry gate and monument sign, shade structures, perimeter fencing, and landscaping.

Marshall said there are “no current plans” to have shading for the tennis and pickleball courts, “but there will be lighting planned.”

“Shade could be added in the future if desired,” Marshall said.

Those items are preliminary, according to council’s July 10 agenda packet.

Marshall said that plans for the main parking lot along the south side would include space for about 250 cars and an additional 30-40 cars in a secondary lot to the north.

The complex also includes an existing parking lot that was constructed on the park’s east end, which is part of the Perimeter Trail project. The completed lot is surfaced with asphalt millings and includes space for about 40 cars as well as about 10 vehicles pulling horse trailers, Marshall said.

“One advantage to the base grading is that the parking room space is already there,” Marshall said. “The addition of surface treatment allows for an all-weather capability.”

Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. for its special work session. Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

New job description for HR director on Camp Verde Council agenda

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council will hold a special executive session to discuss Town Manager Russ Martin’s quarterly performance review regarding set goals and objectives.

Following the special executive session, council will meet at 5:30 p.m. for its special work session when it could approve a new job description and amended salary plan for a human resources director.

Council will meet in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St., Suite 106. Council’s agendas can be found at campverde.az.gov.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

