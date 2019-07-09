Fire at Cement Plant now under control

CLARKDALE – Police scanner reports at 3 p.m. Tuesday indicate the brush fire near the Clarkdale Phoenix Plant is under control with fire crews mopping up the last remnants of the blaze.

The fire was reported at about 1:50 p.m. according to a police scanner.

The scanner report described the fire as a “wildfire along railroad tracks” at the cement plant.

A Verde Independent reporter observed firefighters from the Prescott National Forest and Verde Valley Fire District fighting the fire with support help from the Clarkdale Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was located down in a ravine. Smoke could be seen from as far away as State Route 260 near Out of Africa.