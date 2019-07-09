Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant

CLARKDALE – Firefighters are currently on the scene fighting what has been reported as a wildfire along railroad tracks at the Clarkdale Salt River Materials Group-Phoenix Cement plant.

The fire was reported at about 1:50 p.m. according to a police scanner.

The scanner report described the fire as a “wildfire along railroad tracks” at the cement plant.

A Verde Independent reporter said firefighters from the Prescott National Forest and Verde Valley Fire District have arrived along with the Clarkdale Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is down in a ravine and smoke can be seen from as far away as State Route 260 near Out of Africa.

By about 3 p.m., smoke had already greatly diminished.



The Verde Independent will update this story as more information becomes available.