Fourth annual 'Erase the Stigma Day' is July 20

Steps to Recovery Homes will host the fourth annual "Erase the Stigma Educational and Awareness Day" at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



According to event organizer Damien Browning, “Over 175 people attended the event last year and we hope to have a bigger turn out this year.



“Last year we had 28 organizations with booths at this event and hope to have more this year. Collaborating on this event is a win-win for our community. All of these organizations play a key role in our community that we encourage and support. We would like to point out that: (1) this event will have many of these organizations present with their information for the public. (2) Addiction and mental health play an intricate part and manifest in so many areas of our community (3) This issue has a detrimental effect on our city – from complicating things with our emergency responders, creating homelessness, dysfunction in our schools and at home, and even hurting our economy and workforce. (4) This event is for educating the public about these issues and giving the public tools to use when faced with a crisis.”

Browning continued: “Addiction and Mental Health are core issues in our community that affect our economy and family lives. We lack substantial community involvement and believe it is essential that everyone in our community embrace this movement. As leaders, we can pave the way for a safer environment for generations to come."