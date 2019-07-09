Letter: Legion raises money for Camp Verde backpacks
Editor:
The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #9 would like to thank all of those who participated in the Labor Day Catfish Contest and we hope you all had fun on the Verde River.
Proceeds from this event, including donations from American Legion Post #93, Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders came to a total of $455 that we are donating to Camp Verde Community Church for the back-to-school backpack program. We have worked together for several years on this community outreach project.
For more details, or how to sign your kids up to receive a backpack, call the church at 928-567-3447.
A special thanks to everyone who worked and played to make this possible. See you next year when we hope to do it again.
Kelly and Mary Hollamon
Camp Verde
View More Events...