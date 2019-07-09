OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 09
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Mike Westcott a superb choice as Mingus Union district superintendent

Mike Westcott

Mike Westcott

Originally Published: July 9, 2019 1:17 p.m.

Editor:

As a past superintendent of Mingus Union High School, I would like to congratulate the present board of governors for their wisdom in appointing Mr. Mike Westcott as their new superintendent.

Thirty-some years ago, I hired Mike fresh out of his college experience in preparation to become a high school teacher. Never did I ever regret that decision.

In all the years observing his expertise as a master teacher, not once did I ever have a complaint from a parent or a student regarding his classroom teaching, his relationship with his students, his understanding of student needs, problems and desires, and his responsibilities as a leader of teenage youth.

Mike was a “principal’s delight” as a teacher; he always represented the morals, ethics, and persona as a mature person. Both his students and peers could look to him as a model for young people growing into adulthood.

When adding these descriptive adjectives to his organizational and communication skills, Mike will be truly successful in his role as a leading superintendent.

Belonging to a long-time family in the Verde Valley, Mike knows the history and culture of this very unique area of Arizona, the outstanding atmosphere of MUHS and he will support and pursue a well-defined and in-depth growth of its values.

May we all join together in supporting Mr. Westcott as he continues the great educational traditions of Mingus Union High School.

Ron Barber

Clarkdale

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Westcott begins superintendent internship at Mingus
Westcott leads Mingus’ April school board meeting
Mike Westcott named Mingus Union superintendent
Editorial: Mingus’ unconventional path a wise course of action
Community can meet with Mingus superintendent finalists May 23

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
09
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SAT
13
Water Movement
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News