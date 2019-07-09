Northern Arizona Audubon partners with Yavapai College on natural history cours

The Northern Arizona Audubon Society is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Greenwood Fund and Yavapai College to provide a non-credit course on the natural history of the Verde Valley.

The Greenwood Fund was started in memory of Dena Greenwood, a well-known and beloved member of the local community.

A longtime resident of the Verde Valley who passed away in 2018, Dena Greenwood, was a naturalist, ornithologist, educator and guide who devoted much of her life to inspiring others to cherish the remarkably diverse habitats that we have in northern Arizona. Among her many achievements were working with the City of Sedona on the creation of the Sedona Wetlands Preserve which has become a premier bird sanctuary and birding destination. The continuation of Dena’s lifelong dedication to sharing nature with others was the inspiration for this effort.

In recognition of these contributions, her family and friends created the Greenwood Fund to honor her memory and to continue her educational dreams.

Members of the Northern Arizona Audubon Society have created a course titled An Introduction to Natural History Field Studies and Yavapai College enthusiastically agreed to incorporate it into the curriculum at their Clarkdale Campus starting this September 5.

This four-session course will introduce students to the diverse habitats of the Greater Verde Valley region with special emphasis on understanding why these habitats exist where they do and the characteristic species found in each.

Participants will visit the Bubbling Ponds and Sedona Wetlands sanctuaries and other natural areas, learn about the region’s plants and animals and get a hands-on introduction to the art of birding and other aspects of natural history field studies.



The class will focus on the identification of local species and stress the interdependence of species within each habitat discussed.

Opportunities to participate in natural history studies through a variety of citizen science projects will also be discussed.

Those interested in signing up for the course can do so on the Yavapai College website. All participants completing the course will receive a $50 tuition subsidy from the Greenwood Fund. For further information, please contact Brent Bitz at birdsedona@gmail.com