Obituary: Dale L. Foss, 1931 - 2019
Originally Published: July 9, 2019 1:32 p.m.
On May 28, 2019, Dale Foss, a longtime resident of Rimrock, passed peacefully in his sleep.
Dale is survived by his son; two daughters; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Dale will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and neighbors for his humor, integrity and giving spirit.
In honor of service to his country in Korea (U.S. Army), Dale was laid to rest June 4, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case
- Cool things to do on the Fourth of July in the valley
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Chino Valley man dies after apparent accident while target shooting
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Editorial: SR 260 camping ban has just moved problem down the road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: