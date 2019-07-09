OFFERS
Obituary: Dale L. Foss, 1931 - 2019

Originally Published: July 9, 2019 1:32 p.m.

On May 28, 2019, Dale Foss, a longtime resident of Rimrock, passed peacefully in his sleep.

Dale is survived by his son; two daughters; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Dale will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and neighbors for his humor, integrity and giving spirit.

In honor of service to his country in Korea (U.S. Army), Dale was laid to rest June 4, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

