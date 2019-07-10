OFFERS
About 8 acres charred in fire near Cement Plant

Tuesday's fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. and was under control by 2:48 p.m. The fire burned approximately 8 acres. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Tuesday's fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. and was under control by 2:48 p.m. The fire burned approximately 8 acres. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: July 10, 2019 1:20 p.m.

CLARKDALE – The Verde Valley Fire District and several other agencies responded to a brush fire near Cement Plant Road and the railroad tracks Tuesday.

Crews responded to the area and upgraded the fire to a working wildland assignment. Due to the location of the fire and rate the fire was spreading, additional units from the U.S. Forest Service and neighboring agencies were requested to assist, according to a news release from the Verde Valley Fire District.

“The fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. and was under control by 2:48 p.m.,” according to the news release. “The fire burned approximately 8 acres. Crews continued to work the fire area until just after 8 p.m. to confirm the fire was out and there was not a threat of it restarting. “

Assisting agencies included Cottonwood Communications Center, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, Sedona Fire District, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Jerome Fire Department, Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office, Clarkdale Police, Yavapai Apache Police, Salt River Materials Group, US Forest Service, Unisource, Century Link, and Verde Canyon Railroad.

This wildland fire took more than 80 individuals and around 30 fire, utility, and private units to control.

Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District

