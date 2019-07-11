OFFERS
Thu, July 11
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Hunt still on for woman accused of defrauding Old Town Association

Traci Ann Kozler

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11:44 a.m.

The Cottonwood Police Department is still looking for Traci Ann Koelzer on fraud charges.

According to Yavapai Silent Witness, in the latter part of April 2018, Cottonwood detectives learned that 50-year-old Traci Ann Koelzer was the treasurer for the Old Town Association and allegedly defrauded the organization and Iron Horse Inn of more than $100,000.

Koelzer became aware of the charges and is believed to have left the Cottonwood area.

Koelzer is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Individuals with information that leads to the arrest of Koelzer could earn a $500 cash reward. In order to qualify for a reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

