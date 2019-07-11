OFFERS
Kent Hurst, 1928-2019

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11:24 a.m.

Kent Hurst, born on May 8, 1928, in Florida. Died on July 4, 2019, in Cottonwood, Arizona.

Westcott Funeral Home is handling the final arrangements.

