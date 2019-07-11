OFFERS
Thu, July 11
Man sought in "Catch 22" has charges from 2010

John Greg Lukasik

John Greg Lukasik

Originally Published: July 11, 2019 11:48 a.m.

Yavapai Silent Witness also reports Clarkdale police are asking for help in locating John Gregory Lukasik.

Lukasik’s last known address was in Cottonwood on South 18th Street.

Lukasik is 59. He is 6-feet, 4-inches and about 210 pounds.

Clarkdale police allege that in 2010 Lukasik took sexually explicit photographs and video recordings of two separate victims and displayed them on the internet on multiple sites. Most of the photos and recordings were taken without the victims’ consent and all were posted without the victims’ consent.

In addition, he also was found in possession of marijuana, possessed equipment for propagating marijuana, and possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony.

In addition, Lukasik repeatedly harassed one of the victims, according to police.

Individuals with information that leads to the arrest of Lukasik could earn a $500 cash reward. In order to qualify for a reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com.

