Obituary: Fred James Bernet II 4/16/1964 - 6/11/2019

Our treasured Freddie crossed over to a galaxy far, far away on June 11, 2019 in Flagstaff from an acute case of meningitis. Fred was born in Pacoima, California on April 16, 1964 where his imagination and love for all things Disney only grew with time.

In 1993, Fred relocated to Sedona with his sisters and niece. Every day was an adventure with Fred, and he will forever be The Life of the Party! He was kind, fun, loving, vibrant and utterly out of this world! The sarcasm was strong with this one. Freddie impacted many lives along the way.

He was a jack of all trades. Working for years in the timeshare/resort industry, then transitioning to the health care field as an ER Technician at Verde Valley Medical Center. Lastly, he worked with Alzheimer’s patients at Cottonwood Village. His patients adored him! He was filled with love, laughter and compassion. He even had activities for them such as arts and crafts, movie night (including popcorn), game night and so much more.



Fred was not your typical son, brother, uncle, cousin or friend. He wore his heart on his sleeve and wouldn’t want it any other way. He gave a little piece of his magic to everyone.

Fred was predeceased by his father Fritz and dog Nika and survived (and will be deeply missed) by: his mother Jean, siblings Rosemarie (Wade Babcock), Suzanne (Mike Sandoval), Chris Bernet, his niece and partner in crime Kambria Finley (Mike Ogle), nephew Anthony, nieces Riane, Brina and Kaylee, his uncle Jim Bernet, many loving cousins and friends, including cherished friend Sarah Tremper, his kitty cat Roz and Cockatoo “Freddie”, Last, but certainly not least- his three FAVORITE people in the universe -- his great-nephew Gage and great-nieces Makenzee and Juliette.



“So, come with me where dreams are born, and time is never planned. Just think of happy things and your heart will fly on wings forever to Never Neverland.” Til we meet again - second star to the right and straight on til morning! We love you, Freddie! P.S. In your honor, Fred, we procrastinated in writing your obituary! (“In a minute.”)





Information provided by survivors.