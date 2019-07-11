Property tax increase on table for Yavapai County

Yavapai County plans to raise primary property taxes over last year’s level.

Yavapai County is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $8.5 million, or 18%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Yavapai County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $201.52. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $170.79.

This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held on Aug. 5, 9 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott,.

A courtesy hearing will be held July 17, 9 a.m., in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, 10 South 6th Street, Cottonwood.