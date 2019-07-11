OFFERS
Thu, July 11
Allen Muma honored for 20 years of service to Jerome

Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma, who recently completed his 20th year of service to the Town of Jerome, was presented with a commemorative plaque from Mayor Alex Barber. Town of Jerome Photo

Staff report
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 1:38 p.m.

Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma, who recently completed his 20th year of service to the Town of Jerome, was presented with a commemorative plaque from Mayor Alex Barber.

Muma has served as the town’s police chief longer than any prior chief in the town’s history.

