Allen Muma honored for 20 years of service to Jerome
Staff report
Originally Published: July 11, 2019 1:38 p.m.
Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma, who recently completed his 20th year of service to the Town of Jerome, was presented with a commemorative plaque from Mayor Alex Barber.
Muma has served as the town’s police chief longer than any prior chief in the town’s history.
