OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 12
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Eighteen-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
Four other potential claims of child abuse also being investigated by Prescott Valley police

Police were on scene Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, at the Gummy Bear Early Learning Centerin Prescott Valley, serving a search warrant. (Tim Wiederaenders/The Daily Courier)

Police were on scene Thursday evening, July 11, 2019, at the Gummy Bear Early Learning Centerin Prescott Valley, serving a search warrant. (Tim Wiederaenders/The Daily Courier)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr., The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 12, 2019 9:50 a.m.

Eighteen-year-old Prescott Valley resident Chandler Blankenship was arrested for the alleged child abuse of a 3-year-old girl at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center, according to Prescott Valley Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jason Kaufman on Thursday night, July 11.

The Prescott Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating potentially four other cases of alleged child abuse at the child care center, Kaufman said. Blankenship, however, may not be involved in those cases.

“There may be other perpetrators,” Kaufman said in a phone interview with the Courier on Thursday night.

Prescott Valley PD was on scene Thursday evening serving a search warrant for all files and video pertaining to their case.

The Gummy Bear Early Learning Center, located on the 8000 block of Manley Drive in Prescott Valley, is cooperating with the investigation and the appropriate licensing agency has been notified.

photo

Eighteen-year-old Prescott Valley resident Chandler Blankenship was arrested Thursday for the alleged child abuse of a 3-year-old girl at Gummy Bear Early Learning Center

Kaufman said the Prescott Valley Police Department takes any report of the mistreatment of children or child abuse very seriously. And Interference in a criminal investigation, to include threats of harm or actual harm to involved person of interest or suspects will not be tolerated.

To that note, PVPD is asking parents with a child or children who have attended this child care facility between February of 2019 and July of 2019 and believe their child may have been abused, please contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 to make a report.

You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chantry Trial: Attorneys begin closing arguments after four weeks of testimony
Prescott Valley PD use Taser on teen girl they mistake for fugitive
Police: 19-year-old men died of accidental overdose involving fentanyl
Mom arrested after kids eat medical marijuana candy
Continuance granted in child abuse case<br><i>Co-defendant's illness impedes progress</I>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
13
Water Movement
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News