OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 13
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cottonwood P & Z meeting to address North Main property

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission plans to address this North Main property at Monday's meeting.

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission plans to address this North Main property at Monday's meeting.

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 10:21 a.m.

The agenda for Monday’s Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting includes a public hearing on the re-zoning of land along a historic section of North Main Street.

A parcel located at 718 N. Main, owned by LNN Enterprises, Inc., currently has four zoning designations: R-1, R-2 and R-3, as well as commercial residential (CR). The proposal, initiated by the city of Cottonwood, is to change the designation to simply CR, to eliminate confusion created by having four zones apply to the same property.

The parcel is located along the same stretch of North Main Street where the Cottonwood City Council seemed willing to relocate and possibly build a new City Hall several years ago, but enthusiasm for that idea has waned. City Hall and the City Council Chambers have occupied storefront-style buildings in Old Town for years.

The parcel is slightly more than nine acres and is horizontal, stretching along the south side of Main Street, where it runs in an east-west direction. It has become a green space and is believed to be the site of the historic Strahan building, torn down more than half a century ago.

The parcel is being advertised on real estate websites with a listed price of $1.5 million.

Also on Monday’s agenda is an informational report or update on tax rates for hotel lodging versus short-term rentals.

A request for an extension of zoning approval for an Old Town property is on Monday’s agenda as well. The owner of Merkin Vineyards @ Old Town, formerly known as Galileo 33, wants to construct a winery, restaurant and tasting room at North Verde Heights Drive and Pima Street, and wants to convert three parcels from various residential and commercial statuses to Planned Area Development, or PAD.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

General plan update, Tavern Hotel on P&Z agenda
Muse Bistro on Planning and Zoning agenda
Plans for winery at old Masonic Lodge move forward
Cottonwood P&Z approves animal sanctuary plans, time extension for condo project
P&Z meets Monday to discuss Masonic Lodge, general plan update

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
13
Water Movement
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News