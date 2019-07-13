Cottonwood P & Z meeting to address North Main property
The agenda for Monday’s Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission’s 6 p.m. meeting includes a public hearing on the re-zoning of land along a historic section of North Main Street.
A parcel located at 718 N. Main, owned by LNN Enterprises, Inc., currently has four zoning designations: R-1, R-2 and R-3, as well as commercial residential (CR). The proposal, initiated by the city of Cottonwood, is to change the designation to simply CR, to eliminate confusion created by having four zones apply to the same property.
The parcel is located along the same stretch of North Main Street where the Cottonwood City Council seemed willing to relocate and possibly build a new City Hall several years ago, but enthusiasm for that idea has waned. City Hall and the City Council Chambers have occupied storefront-style buildings in Old Town for years.
The parcel is slightly more than nine acres and is horizontal, stretching along the south side of Main Street, where it runs in an east-west direction. It has become a green space and is believed to be the site of the historic Strahan building, torn down more than half a century ago.
The parcel is being advertised on real estate websites with a listed price of $1.5 million.
Also on Monday’s agenda is an informational report or update on tax rates for hotel lodging versus short-term rentals.
A request for an extension of zoning approval for an Old Town property is on Monday’s agenda as well. The owner of Merkin Vineyards @ Old Town, formerly known as Galileo 33, wants to construct a winery, restaurant and tasting room at North Verde Heights Drive and Pima Street, and wants to convert three parcels from various residential and commercial statuses to Planned Area Development, or PAD.
- Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant
- Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Fire at Cement Plant now under control
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Residents urged to quickly report bear sightings in Jerome
- Seven jailed after PANT investigations; Fentanyl laced drugs seized
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SAT
13
|
Water Movement
|
TUE
16
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...