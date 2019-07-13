OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, July 13
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus Union football alumni return to Bright Field

Mingus’ Nick Chavira touches MUHS head coach Robert Ortiz during the Marauders’ alumni game on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

Mingus’ Nick Chavira touches MUHS head coach Robert Ortiz during the Marauders’ alumni game on Friday night. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: July 13, 2019 3:12 p.m.

For one night it was Marauder versus Marauder at Mingus Union in an event that brought the Mingus football family closer together.

On Friday night Mingus Union hosted its annual alumni game. Among other match ups, alumni Marauders faced off against the current high school teams with the past meeting the present and future.

“It was a good night,” Mingus head football coach Robert Ortiz said. “We had about 30 alumni come out. We just scrimmaged our varsity, JV. It’s a good interaction between our alumni and our current football teams to get a good time. And most of them never met each other, so that’s good to get to know each other and kinda go from there.”

The games were the Marauders’ first action since they took a break for the 4th of July and then coached at their annual youth camp.

“They scrimmaged pretty good, maybe a little rusty, we had two weeks off, we had the youth camp, so it’s the first time we’re lining up but we’ll be back at it next week, so we’ll be ready to roll,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz was impressed with the alumni Marauders’ showings.

“Both of the alumni teams actually looked to be doing pretty good,” Ortiz said. “We split them up as pretty evenly as we could and everyone looked like they were having fun, that’s pretty much what this event’s about.”

With more alumni playing this year, they were able to split them up into two teams based on what year they graduated, those

Photo Gallery

Mingus Football Alumni Game 071219

Mingus Union football hosted its annual alumni game on July 12. VVN/James Kelley

from odd years together and those who graduated in even years on a side.

“Last year we didn’t have enough to do that,” Ortiz said. “This year we did, so it was kinda nice if you graduated in an even year, you’re on an even team and odd year’s you’re odds, so it was pretty good.”

The JV also played, as did the linemen, in 7-on-7.

Assistant football coach and head baseball coach Erick Quesada took most of his alumni team’s reps at quarterback but also played some receiver on offense. Ortiz mostly coached but also played some receiver and quarterback on offense.

The alumni coaches and current players traded barbs and the high schoolers often celebrated the most when they made a play against one of their coaches.

“It’s always a fun one because all week leading up to the event the kids know what’s coming so there’s always a little smack talking going on between the coaches and the players,” Ortiz said. “‘Coach I can burn you,’ ‘can you guard me?’ so it always makes it fun and interesting like at the youth camp when it gets closer to the event the kids know it’s coming and then we finally get out here and your coaches are having fun, showing them up a little bit and then the kids get a shot and it’s right back at ‘em so it’s always a fun time.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus football hosts alumni game
Mingus football hosts annual youth camp
Offensive skill players put on show at Mingus football spring game
Mingus football faces No. 1 Salpointe in state elite eight
Mingus alum Ortiz takes over Marauder football program

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
13
Water Movement
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News