OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:36 a.m.

PHOENIX – After an internal audit and investigation, Arizona Department of Public Safety detectives arrested Pedro Javier Aguila Muniz on felony charges of forgery, fraud and theft.

Aguila, 27, had been assigned to the Highway Patrol Division’s Metro Bureau for the past two years. He was arrested after “an extensive investigation revealed a pattern of defrauding the agency and an employment contractor in Phoenix,” according to a press release from DPS.

In May 2019, DPS initiated a criminal investigation into Aguila after discovery was made of “his willful pattern to defraud off-duty law enforcement employment vendors,” the press release stated.

Discrepancies with Aguila’s record keeping relating to his on-duty time sheets, the release stated, and patrol vehicle mileage usage revealed he used his assigned patrol vehicle for personal use and to hide unauthorized fuel purchases with a State of Arizona fuel credit card.

Detectives gathered evidence of Aguila using a state issued credit card to purchase and dispense fuel 21 times, into four personal vehicles between January and July of 2019, the prelease stated.

“Aguila’s extensive misuse of department issued property and his willingness to violate clear and specific laws, policies and rules was evident throughout the investigation conducted by our detectives,” said Colonel Frank Milstead, DPS director.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is a law enforcement agency whose mission is to protect human life and property by enforcing state laws, deterring criminal activity and providing vital support to the State of Arizona and its citizens.

Aguila was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office 4th Avenue Jail on charges of fraudulent schemes and artifices/practices, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, theft of a credit card and unauthorized access of criminal history.

He also was found to be using the Arizona Criminal Justice Information System in violation of state law and policy by querying persons without having a criminal justice purpose, the release stated.


















-- Bill Helm

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Justice caught in credit cared fraud
Two men arrested for burglary and fraud in Rimrock
Cottonwood woman charged with stealing credit cards from patients during eye exams
Detectives nab 89-year-old accused of using stolen identity for 28 years
Credit card theft suspect in custody

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News