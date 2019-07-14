Letter: Bypass -- without roundabouts -- was built for cement trucks

Editor:

I have lived on 89A since before the roundabouts and called it the bypass road since it was built for the cement trucks and I understand with financial aid from the cement plant so the cement trucks could avoid downtown Clarkdale and Cottonwood. NOTE: Bypass and for the cement trucks.

I avoid going into a roundabout with another vehicle when I can. The reason for this was demonstrated three days ago when a dirty white pickup came up in the right lane beside me as we entered the roundabout, cut across to the left lane and and back to the right lane on his way through.

If I had not already had my foot over the brake pedal going in, I don’t know that I could have avoided an accident. I am reasonably sure in the last cement truck incident, if all the facts had been reported, there was another vehicle executing a similar maneuver.

I run the roundabouts at least once daily and usually more than that. I see cement trucks in the roundabouts most days and rarely with any wheels over the line in stark contrast to other vehicles.

Leo A. Zuercher

Cottonwood