OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Bypass -- without roundabouts -- was built for cement trucks

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 8:03 a.m.

Editor:

I have lived on 89A since before the roundabouts and called it the bypass road since it was built for the cement trucks and I understand with financial aid from the cement plant so the cement trucks could avoid downtown Clarkdale and Cottonwood. NOTE: Bypass and for the cement trucks.

I avoid going into a roundabout with another vehicle when I can. The reason for this was demonstrated three days ago when a dirty white pickup came up in the right lane beside me as we entered the roundabout, cut across to the left lane and and back to the right lane on his way through.

If I had not already had my foot over the brake pedal going in, I don’t know that I could have avoided an accident. I am reasonably sure in the last cement truck incident, if all the facts had been reported, there was another vehicle executing a similar maneuver.

I run the roundabouts at least once daily and usually more than that. I see cement trucks in the roundabouts most days and rarely with any wheels over the line in stark contrast to other vehicles.

Leo A. Zuercher

Cottonwood

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: ADOT: The job is far from complete
Letter: We're stuck with a white elephant of a highway
<CENTER><B>Letters to the Editor</b></center>
Letter: Roundabout coverage sounds like ADOT propaganda
Letter: Time for the annual ‘not-so-public notice by Phoenix Cement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News