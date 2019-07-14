Montezuma Rimrock Water seeks permit for Well #4

RIMROCK – Montezuma Rimrock Water Company seeks a permit to use lot 405-25-517 – Well #4 – to “secure an adequate water supply,” said Patricia Olsen, the company’s owner and president.

On June 24, Olson sent a letter to property owners within a 300-foot radius of the lot. Olson invited the property owners to “come and see the project area” at 2:30 p.m. July 22 as the water company will be on the property.

The purpose of Well #4, located at 4645 E. Tiemann Lane, “provides MRWC the opportunity to take care of its main well that has not had any maintenance in the last 30 years.”

Olson wrote that Montezuma Rimrock Water Company has “no intentions of installing any storage tanks, booster pumps or to build an arsenic treatment system at this site.”

“The well pump is a submersible pump and will not contribute to any noise pollution within the neighborhood,” Olson wrote.

In the letter, Olson also invited property owners to contact Yavapai County or Montezuma Rimrock Water Company to discuss the matter.

“Your comments and/or concerns are valuable to both Yavapai County and us,” Olson wrote.

Montezuma Rimrock Water Company is located at 3031 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

-- Bill Helm