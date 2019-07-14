OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station

Smoke from a mulch pile fire at the Camp Verde Transfer Station is expected to be visible in the area for two to three weeks. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Smoke from a mulch pile fire at the Camp Verde Transfer Station is expected to be visible in the area for two to three weeks. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:33 a.m.

CAMP VERDE – Wildland firefighters continue working to extinguish a mulch fire at the Camp Verde Transfer Station.

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, smoke from the one-acre fire was reported by the Apache Maid lookout, according to a press release from the Coconino National Forest.

First responders found a large pile of grass and vegetation clippings on fire. The pile of “green waste is expected to smolder for several weeks,” the release stated. Motorists and residents in the area can expect the smoke to be present for two or more weeks.

Smoke can be seen on I-17 and could also impact SR 260, the release stated, “especially overnight as it settles in lower elevations during cooler temperatures.”

The roughly 15 wildland firefighters assigned to the fire “are using engines, water tenders, a dozer and an excavator to move the debris around so it can be extinguished,” the release stated.

A sprinkler system has also been set up over the fire to reduce the risk of spot fires into other piles at the transfer station.

For updates on this fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6428/, as well as Coconino National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook sites.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fire at transfer station
Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
Prescribed burning planned at Montezuma Well
Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to trailer fire at Cottonwood Transfer Station
Human-caused wildfire burns 230 acres in Sycamore Canyon

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News