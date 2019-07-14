Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
CAMP VERDE – Wildland firefighters continue working to extinguish a mulch fire at the Camp Verde Transfer Station.
At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, smoke from the one-acre fire was reported by the Apache Maid lookout, according to a press release from the Coconino National Forest.
First responders found a large pile of grass and vegetation clippings on fire. The pile of “green waste is expected to smolder for several weeks,” the release stated. Motorists and residents in the area can expect the smoke to be present for two or more weeks.
Smoke can be seen on I-17 and could also impact SR 260, the release stated, “especially overnight as it settles in lower elevations during cooler temperatures.”
The roughly 15 wildland firefighters assigned to the fire “are using engines, water tenders, a dozer and an excavator to move the debris around so it can be extinguished,” the release stated.
A sprinkler system has also been set up over the fire to reduce the risk of spot fires into other piles at the transfer station.
For updates on this fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6428/, as well as Coconino National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook sites.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant
- Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire at Cement Plant now under control
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...