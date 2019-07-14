Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station

CAMP VERDE – Wildland firefighters continue working to extinguish a mulch fire at the Camp Verde Transfer Station.

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, smoke from the one-acre fire was reported by the Apache Maid lookout, according to a press release from the Coconino National Forest.

First responders found a large pile of grass and vegetation clippings on fire. The pile of “green waste is expected to smolder for several weeks,” the release stated. Motorists and residents in the area can expect the smoke to be present for two or more weeks.

Smoke can be seen on I-17 and could also impact SR 260, the release stated, “especially overnight as it settles in lower elevations during cooler temperatures.”

The roughly 15 wildland firefighters assigned to the fire “are using engines, water tenders, a dozer and an excavator to move the debris around so it can be extinguished,” the release stated.

A sprinkler system has also been set up over the fire to reduce the risk of spot fires into other piles at the transfer station.

For updates on this fire, visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6428/, as well as Coconino National Forest’s Twitter and Facebook sites.