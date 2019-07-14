Obituary: Edna Maxine Lopez 1932-2019
Edna Maxine Lopez, 87, of Cottonwood, passed away July 6, 2019. She was born May 25, 1932, in Versailles, Indiana, to Cecil E. Lemen and Alice Dearinger.
Edna was a hard-working mother of seven children. Most of the time, she worked two jobs.
Later in life she worked as a cement finisher and mason doing tilt up walls, which most women could not do this type of work, retiring from Conrad Construction in Ontario, California.
She enjoyed camping and being in nature and was devoted to her church Living Waters of Cottonwood.
She is survived by two sons, Steve Fitzpatrick (Susan) of Cottonwood and Larry Fitzpatrick of Etiwanda, California; three daughters, Patricia St. Amond (George) of Prescott Valley, Debra Von Glahn (Erick) of Tucson, and Roslind Miller of Ontario, California; brothers, James Lemen of Indiana, Joe Lemen of Kentucky, and John Lemen (Hope) of Missouri ; sisters, Erma Dalton (Will) of Indiana, Ima Lee of Indiana, Iva Bailey (Stan) of California, and Lola Lopez (Rick) of California; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Edna is preceded in death by her sons, John and Jim Fyfe; her parents, Cecil and Alice; sister, Ina Phenix; and brothers Junior Lemen and Jackie Harmon. Services will be held at Living Waters Church, 1380 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, Arizona, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 6 p.m.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
