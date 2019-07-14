Obituary: Pauline Carter 1941-2019
Pauline “Grandma” Carter went home to Jesus on July 8, 2019. Pauline was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24, 1941, to Bertha Watts and Wilson Ryder.
She dedicated her life to caring for the family God gave her.
Grandma was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Tammey Carter, Linda Hindman, and Kennie Sue Brogdon; grandchildren Thomas and Nathan Hindman, Dustin Shafer (Angel Mack), Tel (Christy), Jessie (Justin) and Shelby Brogdon; and great grandchildren, Hailey Hindman, Jacob, Keleena and Christian Mack, Sayla, Elijah and Ethan Brogdon, Ivy and Lily Hindman, and Wyatt Webster.
Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant
- Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Fire at Cement Plant now under control
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Camp Verde man arrested for stabbing drinking buddy
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: