Obituary: Pauline Carter 1941-2019

Pauline “Grandma” Carter went home to Jesus on July 8, 2019. Pauline was born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, on Feb. 24, 1941, to Bertha Watts and Wilson Ryder.

She dedicated her life to caring for the family God gave her.

Grandma was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her daughters, Tammey Carter, Linda Hindman, and Kennie Sue Brogdon; grandchildren Thomas and Nathan Hindman, Dustin Shafer (Angel Mack), Tel (Christy), Jessie (Justin) and Shelby Brogdon; and great grandchildren, Hailey Hindman, Jacob, Keleena and Christian Mack, Sayla, Elijah and Ethan Brogdon, Ivy and Lily Hindman, and Wyatt Webster.



