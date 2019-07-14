OFFERS
July 14
Obituary: Teresa Susan Williams 1959-2019

Teresa Susan Williams

Teresa Susan Williams

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:52 a.m.

Teresa Susan Williams Susie “Sunshine” Williams, 60, of Sedona, Arizona, passed suddenly on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at her home in Cornville, Arizona.

Susan was born in Northridge, California, on April 12, 1959, to Ronald and Glenda Campbell.

She moved to Arizona in 1977 after graduating Simi Valley High School in Simi Valley, California.

Susie married Terrance Williams in October of 1981, and later welcomed their only daughter, Megan Williams, in June of 1988.

Susie was an exceptional woman that was known by so many for her vibrant smile and contagious laugh. She loved to care for others, surround herself with her loved ones and play in her pool league.

Susie is survived by her father, Ronald Campbell; her mother, Glenda Main; her daughter, Megan Duarte; her son- in-law, Genaro Duarte; her two grandchildren; Mercedez and Quinton; and her brother, Ronald Campbell II.

Condolences my be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

