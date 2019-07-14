OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, July 14
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Timothy Albert Hay 1950-2019

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:51 a.m.

Timothy Albert Hay went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Prescott, Arizona, after a short battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Albert and Miriam Hay on Sept. 23, 1950. He lived on a farm with his family until the age of 5. He then moved to Covina, California.

Tim loved sports and in his youth was once one on the best pitchers in California and a feared hitter. He also loved basketball, making the all-conference team 3 times in high school.

After high school he joined the Air Force, where he was a radar technician. He finally settled down in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he officiated baseball, softball and volleyball for 30 years. Many called Tim “blue” due to the color of his umpire uniform. He also coached a high school baseball team in Sedona to the State Championship. His hobbies included watching sports and playing cards.

He is survived by his son, Ritchie Adams of Vancouver, Washington; sister, Sandi Richmond of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky; and brother, Marc Hay of Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Steven Jay Hiatt 1950-2019
Obituary: Will L. Massey 1964-2019
Obituary: Eugene Albert Campbell 1935 - 2019
Obituary: Dennis Keith Hartley, 1943-2019
Obituary: Edward R. Acheson 1951-2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News