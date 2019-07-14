Obituary: Timothy Albert Hay 1950-2019

Timothy Albert Hay went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Prescott, Arizona, after a short battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to Albert and Miriam Hay on Sept. 23, 1950. He lived on a farm with his family until the age of 5. He then moved to Covina, California.

Tim loved sports and in his youth was once one on the best pitchers in California and a feared hitter. He also loved basketball, making the all-conference team 3 times in high school.



After high school he joined the Air Force, where he was a radar technician. He finally settled down in Cottonwood, Arizona, where he officiated baseball, softball and volleyball for 30 years. Many called Tim “blue” due to the color of his umpire uniform. He also coached a high school baseball team in Sedona to the State Championship. His hobbies included watching sports and playing cards.



He is survived by his son, Ritchie Adams of Vancouver, Washington; sister, Sandi Richmond of Elizabeth Town, Kentucky; and brother, Marc Hay of Sierra Vista, Arizona.





