Camp Verde brings Cornfest back for 27th year

If You Go ... • What: 27th Cornfest • When: 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20 • Where: Community Center Gymnasium, and on Hollamon Street, Camp Verde • How Much: Entrance is free • More Info: 928-554-0828

After a one-year hiatus, Camp Verde’s Cornfest is back.

One of the town’s signature events, Cornfest is back for its 27th year on Saturday July 20 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Take part in the one-day event and grab some fresh roasted Hauser & Hauser corn, as well as lots of other good eats, a cornucopia of vendors, and plenty of entertainment with four live bands and a bevy of children friendly fun.

In year’s past, Cornfest has been held on Camp Verde’s downtown soccer field. This year, the Town of Camp Verde will hold Cornfest in the Community Center Gym and outside on Hollamon Street, which will be shut down for the event.

Enjoy plays and readings of children’s stories and other children’s activities on the stage of the Community Center Gym. Also enjoy live music – four bands – on the gym’s stage.

Live music for Saturday includes Ray Searing at 11:30 a.m., Reno and Sheila at 2:30 p.m., the Raven Sisters at 4 p.m. and the Salt Miners at 6 p.m. Tables will be set up inside the gym to relax, eat and enjoy the stage shows.

There will be plenty of inside and outside spaces to beat the heat and enjoy the weather at this year’s Cornfest.

Non-profit groups will also raise funds for scholarships and other community supports, such as the Yavapai Rangers and their beer garden, as well as the Meals on Wheels program.

But Cornfest is designed to celebrate Camp Verde’s agricultural heritage. Pick up an ear of freshly roasted Hauser and Hauser corn, on Hollamon Street. And visit the rest of Cornfest’s food vendors along Hollamon.

Or visit the Farmers’ Market in the Redinger Ramada between Fort Verde and the gym to purchase fresh Hauser and Hauser corn, or purchase other locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Still plenty of space for prospective vendors to

There is still space available for vendors at Cornfest, says Parks and Recreation Division Manager Mike Marshall.

“I think most attendees would rather support a local non-profit when possible,” Marshall says.

Booths for non-profits are only $50 per space to help encourage their participation. Visit visitcampverde.org/events for more information or to be a vendor.

At 6 p.m., the International Kickboxing Federation comes to Camp Verde – and to Cornfest – with a tournament on the soccer field. Separate admission applies for the kickboxing event hosted by Golden Cobra.

This event will feature title fights between fighters from Arizona and Nevada.

For more information about Cornfest, contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0828 or email parks@campverde.az.gov.

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation is located at 395 S. Main St.