Drink and Draw finds new home at THAT Brewery

The Old Town Drink and Draw, a free art event hosted by Sedona cartoonist Jan Marc “The Janimal” Quisumbing, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 and 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in its new home at THAT Brewery in Cottonwood.

The event was first launched in 2015 and serves as a way for amateur, casual and professional artists of all media to come together to network, catch up and draw in a fun, family friendly environment.

Attendees are invited to bring their own supplies to draw with, but there will be paper, pencil and markers. Visit Old Town Drink and Draw’s Facebook page or via Instagram with the hashtags #OTDD and #oldtowndrinkanddraw to see what’s created. The drink and draw is typically held on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month.

THAT Brewery is located at 300 East Cherry Street in Cottonwood. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food to THAT Brewery.

Contact Northern Arizona Cartoonist Association (NAZCA) president Jan Marc Quisumbing at holla@thejanimal.com for more information.