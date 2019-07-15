Egyptologist to give presentation at Sedona’s Andrea Smith Gallery

The Andrea Smith Gallery will host some dear Egyptian friends of 25 years July 19 for an evening of history, education, easy conversation, and great company.

Emil Shaker is a famous Egyptologist extraordinaire and has worked with Dr. Zahi Hawass. Emil is a highly regarded Egyptologist and his expertise is constantly in high demand.



Marawan Nazmy is the CEO of Quest Travel. Andrea has known Marawan his entire life as she and Gary were close friends with his father, Muhammad Nazmy, who has sadly passed on a year ago.



Quest Travel is and always has been dedicated to showing the world that LOVE is their religion. It is their goal to always make visitors from the USA feel like family.

Both men are friendly, knowledgeable, personable, and look forward to sharing with all of us the wonders of Egypt.



Come join this gathering at the Andrea Smith Gallery in the Tlaquepaque Arts Village at 336 Hwy. 179, Suite D102, Sedona, to meet and chat with these very special men of Egypt and hear about one of the oldest civilizations on our planet, Friday, July 19, 4-7 p.m.

Call or email the gallery if you have any questions about this event, (928)203-9002 or (888)644-5444 / FineArt@AndreaSmithGallery.com.