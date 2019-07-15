Festival presents Met Opera encore of ‘Aida’ on July 20

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the encore of the Met Opera’s “Aida” (from the 2018/2019 season) on Saturday, July 20 at 12 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Soprano Anna Netrebko and mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili offer blazing performances in Verdi’s grand drama of ancient Egypt “Aida”, seen in a stunning production by Sonja Frisell. Nicola Luisotti conducts.

ACT I

Ancient Egypt. The warrior Radamès and Aida, the Ethiopian slave of Princess Amneris, are in love. Amneris, daughter of the king, also loves Radamès. When he is chosen to lead the Egyptian army against the advancing Ethiopians, Aida is torn between love for Radamès and loyalty to her homeland, where her father is king.

ACT II

Ethiopia has been defeated. Amneris, realizing that Aida is her rival, is determined to win Radamès. At the victory celebration, Radamès asks the king for mercy for the Ethiopian prisoners, among whom is Amonasro, Aida’s father. The king grants the request and promises Radamès his daughter’s hand in marriage.

ACT III

Aida and Radamès meet secretly. Urged by her father, Aida makes Radamès tell her the secret battle plan of his army. Amonasro, hiding nearby, overhears their conversation. When Radamès realizes who Aida’s father is, he is desperate about what he has done. The high priest Ramfis has him arrested as a traitor. Aida and Amonasro escape.

ACT IV

Radamès, believing Aida dead, has been sentenced to be buried alive, but Aida has hidden in the vault to share his fate. They express their love for the last time. Amneris prays for peace.

“Aida” from the Metropolitan Opera will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, July 20 at 12:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information and to order tickets online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.