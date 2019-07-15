Historical Society to celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with Sedona film

The Sedona Historical Society will celebrate National Day of the Cowboy with the vintage western film made in Sedona, ‘The Rounders’, on Saturday, July 27.

The Society is presenting this screening in collaboration with the Sedona International Film Festival, which will show the film in the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The afternoon of cowpoke fun and Sedona movie history will begin with opening activities at 3 p.m. At 3:30 a panel will take the stage to share background and stories about the making of the film in Sedona, including a local who was an extra in the movie. Then, ‘The Rounders’, a 1965 modern western film set in Sedona and featuring Henry Fonda and Glenn Ford.

Fonda and Ford, both having made multiple movies in Sedona, star as two aging cowpokes who bust broncos, charm local ladies and bet on outcomes at the rodeo. One of the best color films for Sedona scenery, this is also a fun romp exploiting Sedona places and events.

For this film, the town hosted a parade on main street, a rodeo, and a risqué visit to the local fish hatchery. At the time, Sedonans hoped this film would solidify Hollywood’s interest in Sedona as a place to make modern movies -- not just historic westerns, but that was not to be.

Proceeds benefit the Society’s historic Schuerman Homestead House restoration project. Small gifts for attendees are planned, along with gift drawings.

For more information, you can contact the Society at their Sedona Heritage Museum located at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona or call 928-282-7038.