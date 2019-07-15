Learn About Hawaiian Hula at Sedona Public Library

Discover the oral tradition of Hawaiian Hula on Friday, July 19, 11 a.m., when Sedona Public Library presents Bringing Stories to Life: The Hawaiian Hula.



In this enlightening event, Hawaiian native Kahau Chrisman will present a history and description of the Hawaiian hula, revealing that its purpose is not solely to entertain, but instead to convey the stories that were passed down from one generation to the next in oral tradition.

Using a classic chant called “Kawika” and hand and foot movements of the hula, Kehau will demonstrate how this story is expressed.



Chrisman studied for 17 years to reach the highest rank of Hula Master (comparable to a doctorate in hula) following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters.



Since 2004, she has taught all aspects of the Hawaiian culture, for the dance cannot be separated from the language or culture, in her Cottonwood-based hula school Halau Hula Napuaokalei’ilimain.

This is A Universe of Stories Adult Summer Reading Event at the Sedona Public Library on Friday, June 21, 2-4 pm.

This program is free and open to all ages. The Library is located at 3250 White Bear Road in West Sedona.

For more information call the Library at 928-282-7714.