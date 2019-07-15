Music & more every night at Vino Di Sedona

Jerome musician Christy Fisher rocks Vino Di Sedona, July 17, 7-10 p.m. Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure. Christy will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs by Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit www.christyfisher.com



Every Thursday night at Vino Di Sedona, Dan Rice hosts the area’s best Open Mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all. Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m., musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Robin Bryer is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon, 3:30-6 p.m. (Robin will be at Vino July 19).

Friday night on July 19 brings Sedona’s best rock trio, Saffire, to Vino Di Sedona, 7-10 p.m. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock & Roll trio with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves.

Though newly formed this year in the Verde Valley, the three members have a tight chemistry in their love for music. Classic tunes from the last several decades are covered in an original and very engaging way.

Vino Di Sedona’s Saturday Wine Tasting on July 20 is accompanied by music by local singer-songwriter Michael Peters, 3:30-6 p.m. Michael Peters plays guitar and sings, doing a mixture of blues, classic rock, and country. Join Michael for a fun afternoon on Vino’s patio.

Vino Di Sedona welcomes Latex Johnny July 20, 7-10 p.m. Latex Johnny is one of the Verde Valley’s newest rock bands with influences from early 60’s garage bands like the Sonics, to blues legends like Delbert McClinton, to AC/DC, and Van Halen.

They play a great blend of classic rock, R&B, and funk covers along with a few of their originals. Latex Johnny has been well received by those who love fun, upbeat, and high-energy performances. The band is Mark Lucherini, guitar and vocals, Art Gecko, bass, and Danny Dubose, drums.

Sunday-Funday at Vino Di Sedona, on July 21, features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show.

Music Monday at Vino Di Sedona on July 22 brings acoustic rock n’ roll by Ed Cooper, 6-9 p.m. Ed is the lead guitarist for the Jerome based band Cattywampus and has been gaining popularity for his solo acoustic shows throughout the Verde Valley.

Jerry Wayne McFarland to perform at Vino Di Sedona on July 23, 6-9 p.m. Son of 1960s Nashville recording artist Jerry Farr, Jerry Wayne McFarland has played professionally for over 45 years.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682