Phoenix woman injured, rescued from Flagstaff-area cave

FLAGSTAFF -- Saturday, at about 11:55 am, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the Lava River Caves, located off Forest Service Road 171, and conducted a technical rescue of a 43-year-old Phoenix woman who sustained a possible hip injury from a fall.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, with the assistance of Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire Department, responded to the caves.

Due to the injury, the patient was unable to walk out. Rescue units arrive on the scene and removed the patient by technical rescue and a basket carry-out at about 2 p.m.

The woman was then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for her injury; her condition wasn't known as of this writing.

Due to rocky and slippery conditions inside the cave, the patient slipped and fell causing her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds all visitors to wear proper footwear, warm clothing and to have proper lighting when traveling in the Lava Caves.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire District for their assistance in this rescue.