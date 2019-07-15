Phoenix woman injured, rescued from Flagstaff-area cave
FLAGSTAFF -- Saturday, at about 11:55 am, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the Lava River Caves, located off Forest Service Road 171, and conducted a technical rescue of a 43-year-old Phoenix woman who sustained a possible hip injury from a fall.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, with the assistance of Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire Department, responded to the caves.
Due to the injury, the patient was unable to walk out. Rescue units arrive on the scene and removed the patient by technical rescue and a basket carry-out at about 2 p.m.
The woman was then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for her injury; her condition wasn't known as of this writing.
Due to rocky and slippery conditions inside the cave, the patient slipped and fell causing her injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds all visitors to wear proper footwear, warm clothing and to have proper lighting when traveling in the Lava Caves.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire District for their assistance in this rescue.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant
- Plea options on table for Cottonwood officer charged in domestic abuse case
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Fire at Cement Plant now under control
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Project engineer seeks public input on proposed Primrose Peaks Estates development
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...