OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, July 15
Weather  99.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Phoenix woman injured, rescued from Flagstaff-area cave

Flagstaff-area first responders had to carry an inujured 43-year-old Phoenix woman out of a cave Saturday. Courtesy of Coconino County Emergency Management

Flagstaff-area first responders had to carry an inujured 43-year-old Phoenix woman out of a cave Saturday. Courtesy of Coconino County Emergency Management

Originally Published: July 15, 2019 10:51 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF -- Saturday, at about 11:55 am, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the Lava River Caves, located off Forest Service Road 171, and conducted a technical rescue of a 43-year-old Phoenix woman who sustained a possible hip injury from a fall.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, with the assistance of Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire Department, responded to the caves.

Due to the injury, the patient was unable to walk out. Rescue units arrive on the scene and removed the patient by technical rescue and a basket carry-out at about 2 p.m.

The woman was then transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for her injury; her condition wasn't known as of this writing.

Due to rocky and slippery conditions inside the cave, the patient slipped and fell causing her injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds all visitors to wear proper footwear, warm clothing and to have proper lighting when traveling in the Lava Caves.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Guardian Medical and Ponderosa Fire District for their assistance in this rescue.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Crews rescue climbing accident victim at Oak Creek Vista
Hiker falls in West Clear Creek
Fallen hiker rescued in West Fork
13 year old seriously injured after steep fall
Short-haul technical rescue performed to save hiker

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News