‘A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek’ to be show at Cottonwood Library

The Cottonwood Library will present the award-winning PBS documentary A River Reborn: The Restoration of Fossil Creek presented by the film maker, Professor Stefan Sommer.

A River Reborn is an important story to share because it is about human collaboration in the face of environmental conflict.

In the end Native American Tribes, Environmental Groups, a major Corporation, State and Federal Agencies all worked together to restore and conserve the Fossil Creek watershed which is such an important resource in our region.

It takes viewers behind the scenes of a 15-year struggle over the future of Fossil Creek, the challenges and opportunities associated with river restoration.

This presentation is sponsored by Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA).

The film will be shown at the Cottonwood Library, Saturday July 20, 12:30-2 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.