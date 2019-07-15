Scandalous Hands to perform at Clarkdale Concerts in the Park July 20

Saturday, July 20, Clarkdale Community Services welcomes Scandalous Hands from 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo.

Scandalous Hands is a four-piece rock band out of Prescott. The band came together in October of 2016 when Troy Schilperoort, Adam Haar, and Dennis Messenger began working on a set of musical material that could incorporate funk grooves, jazz harmonic structures, and the exploratory improvisation of jam bands.

Shawnee Snaketail soon joined the group on drums, completing the band’s roster. Since then, Scandalous Hands has continued to grow, debuting new material with each performance, and unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

Covered artists include Paul Simon, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, The Grateful Dead, and Herbie Hancock to name a few. This band will have the dance floor hopping with blues, classic rock and funk and fusion. Find them on Facebook for more information.

As always there will be a 50/50 cash raffle that benefits the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

All concerts are free to the public thanks to 2019 Concerts in the Park community partner, State Farm Agenty Jennifer Green.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.



As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.