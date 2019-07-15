Sedona Film Festival hosts Ballet in Cinema: ‘Romeo and Juliet’ July 21

The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, July 21, when it hosts the big screen premiere of “Romeo and Juliet” from the Royal Ballet in London.

There will be one show at 3 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.



Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers encounter passion and tragedy in Kenneth MacMillan’s 20th-century ballet masterpiece.

Shakespeare’s enduring love story is known the world over. Since its 1965 premiere with the Royal Ballet, MacMillan’s “Romeo and Juliet” has become a modern ballet classic. The choreography captures the emotions of the young couple as they fall in love, despite the barriers that finally bring about the story’s tragic end.

Each revival gives opportunities for new dancers to interpret the doomed lovers. The whole Company brings the color and action of Renaissance Verona, where a busy market all too quickly bursts into sword fighting, and a family feud leads to tragedy for both the Montagues and Capulets.

The Royal Ballet cinema broadcasts offer audiences the best seats in the house, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and detailed close-ups of performers.

“Romeo and Juliet” from the Royal Ballet will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.