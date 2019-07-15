Thunder & Lightnin’ on the big stage at the Grasshopper Grill

Due to the growing popularity of the Grasshopper Grill’s live music offerings on weekends, performers now present their shows on the wide, elevated lighted stage in the larger dining area.



Some late night dance venues have dedicated stage areas, but for Verde Valley acts featuring a listening and watching performance, this is a rare opportunity to present in a space dedicated to their craft.

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this weekend features back-to back appearances of two of the most popular acts around Friday and Saturday.

Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m., Christy Fisher returns to the Grasshopper lounge. Known as the entertaining ukulele strumming vocalist who fronts the variously populated band called Cattywampus, Christy’s genre choices range from acoustic pop, and rock a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure and a spin on everything from Aretha to Zeppelin.

Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m., Thunder & Lightnin’ is back in the room where it all started. Now in the midst of their first big concert season, and riding the momentum of their popular new album “Call of the Wild.” they’re ready to simply pick and grin with the locals at the Grasshopper.

Thunder & Lightnin’ vows this venue will always remain as a place they can be seen and heard up close among friends and neighbors.

Known for a wide and varied treatment of genres using traditional mountain music instruments, audiences anticipate featured segments of tunes from the Eagles and a bundle of popular Thunder & Lightnin’ originals like “Tomorrow’s Girl”, “Alive or Dead”, “Here to Stay” and yes, “Too Drunk to Fish.”

Expect a tight precise musical presentation, pristine vocals, spot-on harmonies, and lots of fun back-and-forth with the audience. Come early for best seats. The Grasshopper Grill is located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211).