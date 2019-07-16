OFFERS
Tue, July 16
Blasting notice at slag pile in Cottonwood

Minerals Research, Inc.’s slag recovery project in Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

Originally Published: July 16, 2019 12:56 p.m.

Minerals Research, Inc. would like to advise there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile on Friday, July 19th, between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.

"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact to the community" a news release from the company stated.

