Blasting notice at slag pile in Cottonwood
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 12:56 p.m.
Minerals Research, Inc. would like to advise there will be some blasting activity conducted at the slag pile on Friday, July 19th, between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m.
"This activity will be carefully monitored and we expect minimal to no impact to the community" a news release from the company stated.
Most Read
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Fire reported near railway tracks at Cement Plant
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Fire at Cement Plant now under control
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Verde Connect to announce preferred route Monday
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Hunt still on for woman accused of defrauding Old Town Association
- Arizona State trooper faces felony charges for forgery, fraud, theft
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
16
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
SUN
21
|
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
|
View More Events...