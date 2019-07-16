OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, July 16
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mallory appointed to vacancy on Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

Mary Mallory is the newest member of the Yavapai county Board of Supervisors. Yavapai County courtesy photo

Mary Mallory is the newest member of the Yavapai county Board of Supervisors. Yavapai County courtesy photo

Staff report
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 10:28 a.m.

At a special Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board unanimously voted to make Mary Mallory the new District 5 supervisor.

The newly appointed Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Mary Mallory said, “I look forward to continuing my service to this great community as a Yavapai County supervisor. I feel that I know the people of Yavapai County and they know me. This position will allow me to continue my work to serve the people.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison said, “We want to welcome Mrs. Mallory and look forward to working with her in the coming months. I was pleased to find someone to fill the vacancy left by Jack Smith, that has the skills and desires to represent the citizens of District 5 and all of Yavapai County.”

Supervisor Mallory was sworn in by Chairman Randy Garrison immediately after the meeting.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Randy Garrison takes gavel as chairman of Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Yavapai Supervisor Jack Smith resigns to accept Trump appointment
Yavapai County news you can use
Yavapai County top stories of 2018
C-OC School Board swears in members, elects officers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
16
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News