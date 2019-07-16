Mallory appointed to vacancy on Yavapai County Board of Supervisors

At a special Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, the board unanimously voted to make Mary Mallory the new District 5 supervisor.

The newly appointed Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Mary Mallory said, “I look forward to continuing my service to this great community as a Yavapai County supervisor. I feel that I know the people of Yavapai County and they know me. This position will allow me to continue my work to serve the people.”

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison said, “We want to welcome Mrs. Mallory and look forward to working with her in the coming months. I was pleased to find someone to fill the vacancy left by Jack Smith, that has the skills and desires to represent the citizens of District 5 and all of Yavapai County.”

Supervisor Mallory was sworn in by Chairman Randy Garrison immediately after the meeting.