More than a dozen instruments, audio equipment items missing after burglary

According to a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon by the Cottonwood Police Department, thousands of dollars worth of items were taken from a music store Monday morning.

Monday, at about 5:10 a.m., the Verde Valley Discount Music Store, located at 1500 E. State Route 89A was burglarized. Guitars and music accessories were stolen.

The suspect is described as an average-height-and-build white male, wearing a bandana on his face with short hair that can be seen from underneath his ballcap.

The suspect has various tattoos on his arms and was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-634-4246.

The total financial loss is pending.

Items that were stolen:

A mid-1990s American Fender Strat with a case, serial No. N3159161

Yamaha NTX700C guitar, serial No. HPK280637 Pedals: Used Zoom A2.1U, Boss CH-1 Boss Super Chorus, two DJ13F French Toast Danelectro Distortion pedals, DS-1 Boss Distortion, EW-95V Dunlop Volume/Wah

GEB-7 Bass Boss Equalizer

MTAD Modtone Analog Delay

OC-3 Boss Super Octave

PH-3 Boss Phase Shifter

RC-3 Boss Loop Station SYB-5 Boss Bass Synthesizer

B3 (consignment) Zoom Bass

Screamin' Tree Electro-harmonix

VP-2611 Quik Lok Volume Pedal

Go Mixer Roland

Micro-BR-80

Scarlett Focusrite-212

Peavey X-Port

Nine instrument cables

10 sets of electric Ernie ball strings