Woman rescued from Boynton Canyon mountaintop

SEDONA – Just after 5 p.m. July 10, a 50-year-old California woman and her dog were rescued from a mountain top at Sedona’s Boynton Canyon.

About three hours earlier, the woman called Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office to report that she had hiked off a trail and was not able to find her way back, according to a YCSO press release.

A Sheriff’s Office Forest Patrol deputy coordinated a rescue with eight volunteers from the Verde Search and Rescue Team, the release stated.

The search team was able to use cell phone coordinates provided during the call to hike to the woman’s location, the press release stated.

“The Forest Patrol deputy noted the hike was strenuous, with several very steep-angled climbs up the face of the mountain,” the release stated.

Team members were required to stop occasionally to rest and rehydrate because of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, the release stated.

The woman and her dog were found in good condition but out of water, the release stated. Water was provided to subject and her dog while rescue team members rested after the climb.



Because of rugged terrain, high temperatures and pending loss of light, the subject and search team were airlifted from the mountain top, the press release stated.

A Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter arrived and was able to land based on directions from the search team.

The subject and volunteers were flown off the mountain to a landing zone at the Enchantment Resort.

-- Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office