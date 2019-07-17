Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area

Yavapai Silent Witness’ July 2019 "Catch 22" campaign, which began July 1, is offering a $500 cash reward for any direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of a fugitive.

Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist, 32, is charged with a parole violation, theft, forgery and fraud schemes.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 216 pounds with

brown hair, green eyes, multiple tattoos, to include a portrait on the upper left arm and a butterfly on the neck.

She is believed to be in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley areas. She will often use false names when contacted by law enforcement.

Yavapai County Law Enforcement needs your help in locating Merchant-Feist.

After her release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Merchant-Feist absconded from parole and has a no bond full extradition warrant as a result.

She is also facing additional charges for theft, forgery and fraud schemes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Merchant-Feist -- No. 18 on the July 2019 Yavapai Silent Witness' Catch 22 list -- will be eligible for a $500.00 cash reward.

To qualify for a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32323 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.



Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or message through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.