TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, July 17
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area

Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist

Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist

Staff report
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 12:29 p.m.

Yavapai Silent Witness’ July 2019 "Catch 22" campaign, which began July 1, is offering a $500 cash reward for any direct tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of a fugitive.

Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist, 32, is charged with a parole violation, theft, forgery and fraud schemes.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 216 pounds with

brown hair, green eyes, multiple tattoos, to include a portrait on the upper left arm and a butterfly on the neck.

She is believed to be in the Cottonwood/Verde Valley areas. She will often use false names when contacted by law enforcement.

Yavapai County Law Enforcement needs your help in locating Merchant-Feist.

After her release from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Merchant-Feist absconded from parole and has a no bond full extradition warrant as a result.

photo

Ciara Treann Merchant-Feist has these tattoos on her left arm and shoulder.

She is also facing additional charges for theft, forgery and fraud schemes from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Merchant-Feist -- No. 18 on the July 2019 Yavapai Silent Witness' Catch 22 list -- will be eligible for a $500.00 cash reward.

To qualify for a reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32323 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All calls are anonymous, and you never have to give your name.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or message through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.

Contact
News