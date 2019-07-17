Cottonwood Council to maintain water rates for one year

COTTONWOOD — Water rates are going up for City of Cottonwood residential customers. The good news is they won't increase for another year.

The residential monthly wastewater rate of $32 will stay in place until July 1, 2020, when it’s set to increase to $37.65. On July 1, 2021, the rate goes up another $5.50, and will increase each year of a five-year plan, culminating in a $58.85 rate in 2024.

The base water charge, for a five-eighths-inch incoming water pipe inside the city limits, will stay at $26 for 2020, then will increase by less than $1 per year until reaching $28.14 in 2024. The outside-city-limits charges and volume-use rates follow a similar increase pattern.

City Manager Ron Corbin said the rates could be amended by future councils (2020 is an election year), but the five-year rates are part of a carefully crafted plan.

The Council approved the resolution for the rates by a 6-1 margin, with Councilwoman Jackie Nairn voting against it.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the Council unanimously approved a resolution that simplifies the zoning for a single parcel of land along Main Street. The undeveloped land is being advertised for sale by its owner, LNN Enterprises, and the removal of the residential designation makes the entire nine-acre parcel CR, or commercial residential.

The Council also approved the awarding of a bid to Loven Contracting for nearly $370,000 to install a new roof on the Mingus Wastewater Treatment Plant building, using general obligation bond funds. About $124,000 of the Loven bid is for thermal and moisture protection.