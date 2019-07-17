Yavapai County announces B2 South/Coury Drive as desired Verde Connect road

VERDE VALLEY – Yavapai County announced Wednesday that it would like to link State Route 260 to Cornville Road with a connector road from Coury Drive to Beaverhead Flat Road.

If a road is built at all.

Developing and screening what the county’s Verde Connect website called a universe of alternatives, the Verde Connect project team narrowed seven build options to the preferred alternative, the route known as B2 South.

It also has left on the table the alternative of not building the connector road at all.

Alternatives were evaluated based on construction and maintenance, engineering feasibility, environmental elements, regional mobility, and social and economic considerations, according to the Verde Connect website.

The five categories were each compared in 37 different performance measures based on available datasets and geographic information system analysis, coordination with agencies, aerial photography, public input, and preliminary field investigation.

According to the Verde Connect website, the performance measures for each alternative were given a score of highly performing/low impact, medium performing/moderate impact, or low performing/high impact.

Once all the build alternatives were rated, Alternative B2 South was identified as the highest performing build alternative and is recommended to be fully evaluated in an environmental assessment.

The county did not recommend two of the seven routes. B2 South was one of two alternatives to use Coury Drive and Beaverhead Flat Road. Of the other three, two used Old HWY 279 and one used Thousand Trails Road.

Last year, the county was awarded a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant to help build the connector road and bridge.

Go to VerdeConnect.com for various materials related to the connector road project.

