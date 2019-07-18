Back-to-school backpack program at Camp Verde Community Church
Camp Verde Community Church is once again providing backpacks to local children so they can be ready for school.
Through Aug. 1, if you call 929-300-3165 and give your child or children’s name, age, gender, grade, and school, the church will do its best to provide what that school asks for children to have to be ready to learn. Grades K through 12 will get a backpack with supplies requested by the schools, and preschoolers will just recieve a backpack as they don’t really need supplies.
With help from local partners such as the Amercan Legion, Kiwanis, Salvation Army and local businesses, last year the church was able to provide 138 backpacks to Camp Verde kids. Backpacks will be given out after the church’s Back To School breakfast August 3 at 9 am. There will be a raffle as well.
Camp Verde Community Church is located at 480 First St.
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Catch 22: Woman, 32, has ties to Cottonwood area
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints against Prescott Valley facility
- Hauser’s sweet corn a sweet deal for police officers
- Camp Verde ‘green’ pile smoke will be seen for weeks
- Going full circle: Old pro is ‘Rookie of the Year’ for Cottonwood PD
- Several area fires mean more smoke-filled skies today
- Verde Connect to announce preferred route Monday
- Hunt still on for woman accused of defrauding Old Town Association
- Mulch fire continues to burn at Camp Verde Transfer Station
- Man gets 12 years prison time on charges involving minors
- Special Report: Arizona ranked 49th in nation in teacher pay
- Obituary: Taylor James ‘TK’ Kennedy 1994-2019
- Cottonwood fugitive captured by Payson PD
- I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
- Cottonwood man killed in UTV wreck in Utah
- 260 crash blocks traffic for two hours
- Out-of-state visitor has wallet, rental car taken at knifepoint in Old Town
- Verde Ranch Estates gated community coming to Camp Verde
- Obituary: Tom Murphy, 1951-2019
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
SUN
21
|
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
|
TUE
23
|
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
|
View More Events...