Thu, July 18
Weather  97.0° weather icon
Back-to-school backpack program at Camp Verde Community Church

Camp Verde Community Church is once again providing backpacks to local children so they can be ready for school. Between now and August 1, if you call 929-300-3165 and give your child or children’s name, age, gender, grade, and school, the church will do its best to provide what that school asks for children to have to be ready to learn. Courtesy photo

Staff report
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 1:24 p.m.

Camp Verde Community Church is once again providing backpacks to local children so they can be ready for school.

Through Aug. 1, if you call 929-300-3165 and give your child or children’s name, age, gender, grade, and school, the church will do its best to provide what that school asks for children to have to be ready to learn. Grades K through 12 will get a backpack with supplies requested by the schools, and preschoolers will just recieve a backpack as they don’t really need supplies.

With help from local partners such as the Amercan Legion, Kiwanis, Salvation Army and local businesses, last year the church was able to provide 138 backpacks to Camp Verde kids. Backpacks will be given out after the church’s Back To School breakfast August 3 at 9 am. There will be a raffle as well.

Camp Verde Community Church is located at 480 First St.

