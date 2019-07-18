OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Public Notices Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $2.50 a month
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, July 19
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale Council to hear input on substation, tax rate and levy
Budget on agenda for one of Tuesday’s two meetings

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: July 18, 2019 5:05 p.m.

Two meetings, both set for Tuesday, will hopefully allow the Clarkdale Town Council to address some key issues.

A meeting that features only a public input time and an executive session to discuss an Arizona Public Service substation is set for 2 p.m., while the Council’s regular meeting is set for 3 p.m.

The Council now meets in the Men’s Lounge alcove of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

The agenda for the 3 p.m. regular meeting includes a public work session on the APS substation. It also includes a public, state-mandated Truth in Taxation hearing regarding property taxes, with approval of the property tax levy, property tax rate and the town’s final budget for Fiscal 2020 all potential action items on the agenda as well.

The 3 p.m. meeting also has its built-in public input segment, toward the start of the meeting.

The proposed levy is meant to raise funds for some of Clarkdale’s many road and street improvement needs. Voters shot down a bond issue for such purposes last November. It would raise, by $9.33 per year, the property tax for the owner of a property with a $300,000 valuation, and less of an increase for properties with smaller valuations.

The median home value for Clarkdale is $280,000.

Other items on Tuesday evening’s agenda include a consent agenda that includes a maximum-$50,000 intergovernmental agreement with the Yavapai County Flood Control District.

The agenda packet can be viewed here, once it is available: bit.ly/2Z5aHF2

Recently hired Clarkdale Town Manager Tracie Hlavinka provided the Verde Independent with a detailed history of property tax rates and levies for the town over the past 10 years.

“The $3.11 increase in the primary tax levy is actually the proposed primary property tax levy subtracted from the maximum tax rate that could be imposed without holding a Truth in Taxation hearing,” Hlavinka said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clarkdale property valuations have been on roller coaster
Clarkdale council could adopt final budget Tuesday
Clarkdale council meets on Tuesday
Horse carriage business proposed in Clarkdale
Clarkdale council to adopt final budget

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
21
Erase the Stigma Education and Awareness Day
TUE
23
Flow Yoga at the Old Town Center for the Arts Studio B
View More Events...
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News