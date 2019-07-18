Community meeting with Rep. Thorpe to address impacts of short-term rentals
SEDONA – Sedona residents will have an opportunity to provide direct input on state legislation that governs short-term rentals at a July 24 listening session held by Arizona State Rep. Bob Thorpe.
Thorpe, District 6 Republican, will host the listening session July 24, beginning at 3 p.m., in the Sedona City Council Chambers located in the city hall complex at 102 Roadrunner Drive.
Thorpe was a co-sponsor of House Bill 2672, signed by Gov. Ducey in May, that prohibits homeowners from allowing their properties to be used for special events.
HB 2672 was written in response to community complaints about “party houses” following Arizona’s adoption of SB 1350, the law that prohibits cities from adopting ordinances to limit or control short-term rentals.
Thorpe requested the forum to hear directly from Sedonans about the impacts of SB 1350.
While a quorum of the Sedona City Council will be present at this event, this is not a city council meeting.
The host and organizer of the event is Rep. Thorpe. The event will begin with a brief factual presentation from city staff members on SB 1350 and HB 2672 as those pieces of legislation relate to Sedona. The remainder of the time will be devoted entirely to comments from the public.
Depending on turnout, Rep. Thorpe may or may not place a time limit on speakers’ comments to allow everyone a chance to be heard and to allow time for questions.
Those unable to attend the meeting but who wish to share a comment with Rep. Thorpe can do so via the Arizona Legislature comment form located at https://www.azleg.gov/emailazleg/?legislatorId=1872
