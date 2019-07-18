Letter: Desired alternatives to Verde Connect

Editor: We checked a map of Cottonwood and the county area around Cottonwood.

We wondered if it is possible for Yavapai County to take a look at possibly using the $25 million for a connect from I-17 or SR 260 and take the road west to connect with Highway 89A or Cement Plant Road. The best would be Mingus Avenue by the airport.

The City of Cottonwood needs to repair the roads. Most of the damage is from the big rigs coming into town. This would cut down on road damage and would help with traffic congestion, which is very bad.

This would really help the residents on the west side of the city. It would make it much easier for them to get to I-17 and reduce the traffic around 89A and Main Street, 89A and 260 and 260 to I-17.

The Verde Connect is a waste of money.

Dean and Marti Lonius, Cottonwood